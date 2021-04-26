Royals pitchers hold back Tigers and KC captures four-game series sweep in Detroit

Kansas City Royals’ Brad Keller pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

The collective groan from the home crowd wasn’t only audible, it could practically be felt up in the press box at Comerica Park after Kansas City Royals reliever Greg Holland recorded his third consecutive out to strand the tying run 90 feet from home and send the game to the ninth with his club clinging to a one-run lead.

Royals pitchers seemed to find ways out of tight spots all day Monday, as if they’d all taken lessons from Harry Houdini on logic-defying escapes, in a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 7,288 spectators.

The win sealed a four-game sweep as the Royals (14-7) pushed their win streak to five games. They’ve now won 8 of 11 games, including the first four of their nine-game road trip.

The sweep marked just the second in franchise history for the Royals in Detroit, the other coming on Aug. 3-5, 1984 at Tiger Stadium.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller flirted with trouble throughout the game, but recorded his first quality start of the season. Relief pitchers Scott Barlow, Josh Staumont and Holland gave the Tigers glimmers of hope late in the game only to ultimately deliver crushing blows and stranding would-be tying or go-ahead runs on base.

First baseman Carlos Santana hit his fifth home run of the season, a two-run blast in the third inning to give the Royals their first runs of the game. Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored on a Whit Merrifield sacrifice fly in the fifth inning after the Tigers had tied the score.

Nicky Lopez tripled, executed a sacrifice bunt and scored a run.

Keller (2-2) went six innings — his longest outing this season — and held the Tigers to two runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out four and handed the game over to the bullpen with a one-run lead.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez left the game in the bottom of the seventh inning because of thumb discomfort and the injury is considered day-to-day, according to the team.

The Royals continue their road trip in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.