Another short night for Brad Keller as KC Royals give up 14 runs in a loss

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller walks to the dugout after coming out of the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

In his previous start, Brad Keller showed all the traits that made him the budding ace of the Kansas City Royals’ starting rotation and earned him their Opening Day starting nod.

However on Tuesday the right-hander scuffled through a brief-but-rough night in which his defense let him down more than once.

Keller pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, three hits and three walks. He also uncorked one wild pitch. It marked the third of his four starts this season that was four innings or fewer.

The Royals’ streak of not having lost a series came to an end after they dropped the second game of their three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays 14-7 in front of an announced crowd of 4,481 on a cold night at Kauffman Stadium.

The teams will conclude the series on Wednesday night.

The bullpen, pressed into duty early and charged with covering more than seven innings, gave up nine runs on a night that included infielder Hanser Alberto on the mound to record the final out.

Carlos Santana went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for the Royals (9-7). Nicky Lopez had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Whit Merrifield also doubled.

This story will be updated.