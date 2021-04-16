Royals

Royals-Blue Jays Friday night game postponed. Here are Saturday’s doubleheader details

With weather radar on the scoreboard and a tarp covering the field, rain delays a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
With weather radar on the scoreboard and a tarp covering the field, rain delays a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Orlin Wagner AP

The Kansas City Royals will have to wait a day to extend their winning streak.

Friday’s home game against the Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch, has been called because of rain.

The Royals have won three straight, including the first game of the four-game set against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

The teams will play two seven-inning games as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m., the second game at 5:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game should use those same tickets for Saturday’s second game. Friday’s Buck Night promotion will also carry over to the second game Saturday.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service