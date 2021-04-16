Royals-Blue Jays Friday night game postponed. Here are Saturday’s doubleheader details

With weather radar on the scoreboard and a tarp covering the field, rain delays a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

The Kansas City Royals will have to wait a day to extend their winning streak.

Friday’s home game against the Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch, has been called because of rain.

The Royals have won three straight, including the first game of the four-game set against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

The teams will play two seven-inning games as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m., the second game at 5:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game should use those same tickets for Saturday’s second game. Friday’s Buck Night promotion will also carry over to the second game Saturday.