Royals
Royals-Blue Jays Friday night game postponed. Here are Saturday’s doubleheader details
The Kansas City Royals will have to wait a day to extend their winning streak.
Friday’s home game against the Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch, has been called because of rain.
The Royals have won three straight, including the first game of the four-game set against the Blue Jays on Thursday.
The teams will play two seven-inning games as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m., the second game at 5:30 p.m.
Fans with tickets to Friday’s game should use those same tickets for Saturday’s second game. Friday’s Buck Night promotion will also carry over to the second game Saturday.
Comments