Royals’ Saturday matinee against the White Sox washed out by rain

A baseball fan holds an umbrella against rain during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and theChicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

The Kansas City Royals’ three-game series against their American League Central Division rival Chicago White Sox became a two-game series on Saturday.

Saturday’s game between the Royals and White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 14 with start times of 1:10 and 7:10 p.m.

The teams began the series on Thursday, and rain delayed the start of that game — the White Sox’ home opener — by two hours and 12 minutes. The White Sox won 6-0 behind Lance Lynn’s shutout.

The teams had a scheduled day off on Friday, and were set to play on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The teams remain scheduled to play at 1:10 Sunday.

The Royals were scheduled to start left-hander Mike Minor (1-0) for, while the White Sox listed right-hander Dylan Cease (0-0) as their Saturday starter.