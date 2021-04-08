White Sox sluggers jump on Brad Keller early as Royals are shut out, drop second straight

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller adjusts his cap during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 8, 2021. AP

The cold, soggy majesty of a Chicago White Sox home opener proved enough to overwhelm the Kansas City Royals and ace starting pitcher Brad Keller.

Well, it wasn’t all the home-opener energy for the White Sox that did in Keller and his teammates. A pair of 420-foot-plus bombs in the first inning also had quite an impact.

Keller scuffled his way through a second consecutive shaky start as the Royals lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. The latest slip-up came in the form of a 6-0 loss to the White Sox on Thursday evening in front of an announced 8,207 at Guaranteed Rate Field in the first game of a three-game series .

The game started after a 2-hour, 12-minute rain delay, and the first several innings of the game featured varying intensities of rainfall.

The loss dropped the Royals to 3-3 this season.

White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn tossed a shutout. He struck out 11 and held the Royals to five hits without walking a batter.

Keller didn’t make it through four innings — though his 3 1/3 innings on Thursday were more than double the length of his 1 1/3-inning start in the season opener against the Texas Rangers.

Keller recorded back-to-back outs to start his night Thursday, but then gave up a double lined into the right-center field gap by last year’s American League MVP Jose Abreu.

Keller then left a slider out over the middle third of the plate, and Yoan Moncada tagged it for a two-run home run that gave the White Sox a 2-0 edge and turned the ballpark into a party, as rain-soaked socially-distanced fans celebrated boisterously in the stands.

Just as the volume started to die down, the breakout star of the first week of the regular season, Yermín Mercedes, absolutely smashed another slider from Keller high and deep over the left-field wall an estimated 485 feet for a solo homer.

Mercedes’ 485-foot blast was the third-longest hit by a White Sox player at Guaranteed Rate Field behind Joe Borchard (504 feet) and Frank Thomas (495 feet)

The White Sox added another run in the second on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Luis Robert to take a 4-0 advantage before the Royals recorded their first hit of the day.

This story will be updated.