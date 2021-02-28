Santana allows homer, Perez goes deep as KC Royals beat Rangers in spring opener

Workers zip tie seats so they can’t be used in an effort to encourage social distancing at Surprise Stadium Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. The men were working to prepare the venue for Sunday’s opening spring training baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Right-handed pitcher Ervin Santana’s return to the Kansas City Royals hit an early speed bump in the form of Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo during Sunday afternoon’s spring training opener.

Santana, 38, signed a minor-league contract this offseason after not pitching in the majors in 2020 and pitching in the Dominican Republic this winter. He’s in camp as a non-roster invitee having last pitched for the Royals in 2013.

“It was a little bit difficult, because of what happened,” Santana said of 2020. “But I spent my time practicing every day. I never stopped practicing. When everything cleared out, I went to the Dominican Republic and pitched in winter ball.”

Santana started the game and allowed two runs, both in the first inning on a Gallo two-run blast to right-center field with one out.

Santana pitched two innings, allowed just the one hit and one walk. He also struck out one. He said his main focus coming into the game was locating pitches.

“He’s got tremendous power,” Santana said. “It was two-seam down and away, and it was right on the sweet spot for him. He got a good at-bat.”

The Royals have a bevy of you pitching prospects who either haven’t yet broken into the majors or who haven’t spent a full 162-game season in the majors, including Brady Singer, Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch and Jackson Kowar.

Santana brings with him 14 seasons worth of major league experience among five teams and stints in both the American League and National League.

“Whatever they want me to be I’ll probably do it,” Santana said of his potential role with the club. “But my whole career I’ve been a starting pitcher, so let’s see what’s going on in the next few outings.”

Simulated scare

Royals young ace pitcher Brad Keller pitched two simulated half innings after the shortened Cactus League opener with the Rangers.

Keller didn’t allow a hit in the first inning, and he had two outs in his second inning when Nick Pratto’s comebacker hit him. Keller appeared OK, and motioned to head athletic trainer Nick Kenney that he was fine, but the Royals ended their intrasquad scrimmage right there.

“I think the proper term is the gluteus maximus,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said of comebacker that hit Keller. “So he got it in a good spot, but we aren’t going to let him keep pitching when he has already got his work done.”

Salvy stays hot

Royals All-MLB catcher Salvador Perez went 2 for 2 with a single and a solo home run in his first two Cactus League at-bats.

Perez enters this spring training after having slashed .333/.353/.633 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 37 games last season.

Ryan O’Hearn also homered for the Royals against the Rangers.

Left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings despite allowing three hits and a walk.