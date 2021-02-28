Royals

Hunter Dozier, Kansas City Royals close in on four-year contract extension: reports

The Kansas City Royals are reportedly close to locking up third baseman Hunter Dozier to a multi-year contract extension that will buy out his remaining salary-arbitration eligible seasons as well as his first few potential years of free agency.

FanSided national baseball insider Robert Murray reported the sides were closing in on a four-year contract extension with a club option for a fifth year.

This winter marked the first arbitration-eligible offseason for the former first-round draft pick. Dozier, 29, and the Royals agreed to a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $2.72 million for 2021.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Dozier deal when finalized will be worth $25 million with a fifth-year option for $10 million and it would start this season. Escalators and bonuses in the deal could push its value to as much as $49 million over the five years, according to Passan.

The reported extension would buy out three years of arbitration and one to two years of free agency.

Dozier scuffled a bit in 2020 after contracting COVID-19 right before the start of the truncated regular season. In 44 games last season, Dozier posted a slash line of .228/.344/.392 with six homers, 12 RBIs and 29 runs scored.

He enjoyed a career year in 2019 when he posted a .279/.348/.522 slash line along with 26 homers, 84 RBIs, 10 triples, and 75 runs scored in 139 games.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service