Cactus League suggests delayed start to MLB spring training, but union pushes back

Spring Training remains on schedule for the Kansas City Royals and the rest of Major League Baseball, but officials in Arizona on Monday created reason to doubt that plan.

“We believe it is wise to delay the start of spring training to allow for the COVID-19 situation to improve here,” Cactus League executive director Bridget Binsbacher wrote in a letter addressed to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and posted on Twitter by Arizona television news station 12 News/KPNX TV reporter Brahm Resnik.

Several local government officials from municipalities in Arizona, including City of Surprise mayor Skip Hall and City of Glendale mayor Jerry Weiers, signed the letter.

However, the Major League Baseball Players Association wasted little time asserting its intentions to remain on schedule.

The Royals’ training facility and spring training home, as well as that of the Texas Rangers, reside in Surprise.

The letter from the Cactus League comes on the heels of Manfred reportedly having instructed clubs in a memo that fans may be allowed to attend spring training games — but not workouts as has been allowed in the past — in Arizona and Florida.

Royals pitchers and catchers remain slated to begin workouts on Wednesday, February 17, in Surprise. Position players are scheduled to begin on Monday, February 22.

Cactus League officials cited data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projecting a “sharp decline” in infections in Arizona by mid-March in Maricopa County from an estimated 9,712 daily infections to 3,072 daily infections.

As of Monday, Maricopa County reported 452,925 total COVID-19 cases and 3,763 new cases for the day.

The Cactus League does not govern when MLB teams begin spring training camps. The letter from the league states, “We stand ready to work with you on the final preparation and outcome to begin the season.”

The letter also goes on to state, “We appreciate the opportunity to offer input and thank MLB for its collaboration in assisting our facilities as they prepare for the 2021 spring training season. We welcome further discussions as needed.”

The MLBPA released a statement in response to Cactus League’s letter on Monday afternoon.

“Although we have not received any communication directly, the MLBPA is aware of a letter that has been distributed today by the Cactus League Association,” the statement reads.

“The letter states that after meeting with Major League Baseball, the Cactus League Association “believes it is wise” to delay the start of Spring Training in Arizona. The letter correctly notes that MLB does not have the ability to unilaterally make this decision.

“While we, of course, share the goals of a safe Spring Training and regular season, MLB has repeatedly assured us that it has instructed its teams to be prepared for an on time start to Spring Training and the Regular Season and we continue to devote all our efforts to making sure that that takes place as safely as possible.”

The Phoenix Suns NBA basketball team began its season in late December and has still not allowed fans to attend home games in Phoenix.

The Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, allowed 1,200 fans at games early in the season and eventually increased the capacity to 4,200 fans, but they did not have fans present for their final three home games because of the spread of COVID-19.

The Arizona Coyotes NHL hockey team has allowed a maximum of 3,450 fans at home games at Gila River Arena in Glendale. The hockey season began earlier this month.

Both the Cardinals and Coyotes play their home games in Glendale, Arizona. Glendale and Phoenix are both part of Maricopa County.