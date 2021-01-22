Royals make it official: Rusty Kuntz returns to coaching staff in 2021

Royals first base/outfield coach Rusty Kuntz is one of the most affable and knowledgeable figures in the KC organization, if not all of baseball. KC Star file photo

Rusty Kuntz’s return to the Kansas City Royals coaching staff in 2021 had been expected, but the club made it official on Friday. They also announced the addition of Tony Peña Jr. to manager Mike Matheny’s coaching staff.

The majority of Matheny’s staff from his first season at the helm remains intact. Bench coach Pedro Grifol, hitting coach Terry Bradshaw, pitching coach Cal Eldred, third-base coach Vance Wilson, bullpen coach Larry Carter and “major league coach” John Mabry all return to the same positions they held last season.

While Mabry’s position carries a generic title, he worked very closely with Bradshaw and the club’s hitters. Mabry has been a hitting coach in the past with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Peña, the son of former longtime major-league catcher and former Royals manager Tony Peña Sr., will serve as the infield coach. He’d been slated for a dual role in the minors in 2020 as a bench coach for Triple-A Omaha until the short-season clubs started play. Then he’d take on the role as the manager of the Rookie level Burlington club. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the minor-league season.

Rafael Belliard, who served as the infield coach last season, will return to his previous position as a special advisor to the general manager and roving infield instructor.

Kuntz, a longtime member of the organization and fan favorite, did not serve in an on-field capacity last season due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

Kuntz spent two stints as the club’s first base coach from 2008-10 and 2012-17. He’d been slated to return to the first-base coaches box and also oversee baserunning and outfield play after having spent the two previous seasons as a special advisor to the general manager working with the club’s minor-league players.

The club announced in July that Kuntz, 65, would shift to an advisory role instead of coaching first base. However, Royals general manager Dayton Moore said earlier this offseason that he expected Kuntz to return to the staff in 2021.

Damon Hollins, who filled in as first-base coach last season, will return to his previous role as a minor-league outfield, baserunning and bunting coordinator.