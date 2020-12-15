SportsBeat KC: Holland, Santana, Minor, Taylor deals keep Royals active in offseason

“We have a lot of comfort and trust in Greg Holland.” - Dayton Moore Star file photo

Baseball scrapped its winter meetings, which were scheduled for Dallas last week, because of COVID-19. But that doesn’t means teams haven’t been busy ... and the Royals have been among the most active. This week they announced the signing of reliever Greg Holland.

Last week, it was Carlos Santana, who had a terrific career with Cleveland — and against Kansas City. Before that, pitcher Mike Minor and outfielder Michael Taylor were signed. In this episode of our daily sports podcast, KC Star beat writer Lynn Worthy stops by to break down the moves and catches us up on other Royals news with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff.

Story links:

Royals re-sign veteran relief pitcher Greg Holland as anchor for young bullpen

Royals’ Salvador Perez adds AL Comeback Player of the Year to his list of honors

Royals projected 2021 Opening Day lineup after the Carlos Santana signing