Royals’ projected 2021 Opening Day lineup after the Carlos Santana signing

The Royals have reason to be optimistic about their pitching staff, which features young arms in the rotation and hard-throwers in the bullpen.

The offense, however, underachieved in the 2020 season.

The Royals finished 24th in baseball in runs scored (248), ahead of only the Rangers among American League teams. They were 27th in on-base percentage (.309), 20th in home runs (68) and 19th in slugging percentage (.402).

However, general manager Dayton Moore believes he’s upgraded the offense with Tuesday’s signing of former Cleveland first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana.

“You need that impact professional hitter in the lineup,” Moore said, “and when you start blending him in with Whit (Merrifield), (Adalberto) Mondesi and Salvador (Perez) and (Jorge) Soler and (Hunter) Dozier, and you put all those guys together and we feel good about where (Franchy) Cordero is right now. He’s playing winter ball. Our reports have been very good on him. We believe Nicky Lopez is going to continue to be a lot better.

“But it’s a pretty, pretty healthy middle of the order with Carlos Santana and Salvador Perez and Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier. Those guys can hurt you. And so we feel good about that group.”

Here’s our projection for the Royals’ lineup for Opening Day of the 2021 season.

1. Whit Merrifield, RF

Age on Opening Day: 32

Bats: Right

2020 stats: .282 average/.325 on-base percentage/.440 slugging percentage with nine home runs, 38 runs scored.

Career stats: .295/.342/.444 with 150 doubles, 58 home runs, 119 stolen bases in 606 games.

Of note: League leader in hits in 2018 and ‘19, stolen-base leader in 2017 and ‘18 and tied for league lead with 10 triples in 2019.

2. Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Age on opening day: 25

Bats: Both

2020 stats: .256/.294/.416 with a league-high 24 stolen bases and 11 doubles.

Career stats: .251/.284/.415 with 113 stolen bases, 32 home runs, 46 doubles in 308 games.

Of note: Tied for league lead with 10 triples in 2019 and was second with 43 stolen bases.

3. Salvador Perez, C

Age on Opening Day: 30

Bats: Right

2020 stats: .333/.353/.633 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles and 32 RBIs in 37 career games.

Career stats: .269/.300/.449 with 152 home runs, 189 doubles and 535 RBIs in 979 career games.

Of note: Three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, five-time Gold Glove Award winner and six-time All-Star who was the 2015 World Series MVP.

4. Jorge Soler, DH

Age on Opening Day: 29

Bats: Right

2020 stats: .228/.326/.443 with eight home runs, eight doubles and 24 RBIs in 43 games.

Career stats: .252/.335/.475 with 94 home runs, 99 doubles and 273 RBIs in 512 games with the Cubs and Royals.

Of note: Led the league with 48 home runs in 2019 and was fifth in slugging percentage.

5. Carlos Santana, 1B

Age on Opening Day: 35

Bats: Both

2020 stats: .199/.349/.350 with eight home runs and a league-best 47 walks in 60 games.

Career stats: .248/.366/.466 with 991 walks, 240 home runs and 301 doubles in 1,495 games with Cleveland and one season with the Phillies.

Of note: Was a Silver Slugger Award winner, an All-Star and finished in top 16 of MVP voting in 2019.

6. Hunter Dozier, 3B

Age on Opening Day: 29

Bats: Right

2020 stats: .228/.344/.392 with six home runs, 12 RBIs and 27 walks in 44 games.

Career stats: .253/.323/.455 with 43 home runs, 16 triples and 53 doubles in 293 games.

Of note: Tied for league lead with 10 triples in 2019 and has appeared at third base, first base, left field and right field in his career.

7. Franchy Cordero, LF

Age on Opening Day: 26

Bats: Left

2020 stats: .211/.286/.447 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 16 games.

Career stats: .236/.304/.433 with 12 home runs and 12 doubles in 95 games with Padres and Royals.

Of note: Has played all three outfield positions and has never appeared in more than 40 games in a major-league season

8. Michael A. Taylor, CF

Age on Opening Day: 30

Bats: Right

2020 stats: .196/.253/.424 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 38 games.

Career stats: .237/.291/.395 and 77 stolen bases, 53 home runs and 87 doubles in 574 games.

Of note: Has 24 assists in 430 career games in center field.

9. Nicky Lopez, 2B

Age on Opening Day: 26

Bats: Left

2020 stats: .201/.286/.266.

Career stats: .228/.279/.307 in 159 games.

Of note: Was a Gold Glove finalist this past season.