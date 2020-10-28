Royals’ interesting offseason decisions begin with veteran reliever Greg Holland

The end of the World Series on Tuesday night marked the official start of the Major League Baseball offseason, and the clock has started ticking for front offices to make decisions that will shape their organizations in 2021.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the so-called “quiet period,” or the five-day window during which free agents can negotiate exclusively with their most recent team.

Royals pitchers Matt Harvey, Greg Holland and Ian Kennedy along with 144 other major-league players became free agents. Outfielder Alex Gordon, who announced his retirement in the final week of the regular season, also technically became a free agent.

The most recent team of a free-agent player has until Sunday to make a qualifying offer to that player for the 2021 season. The qualifying offer must be the average salary of the 125 highest-paid players for the prior season, roughly $18.9 million this winter. Players have until Nov. 11 to accept the qualifying offer.

None of the Royals free agents are expected to receive qualifying offers, though the Royals certainly figure to have strong interest in re-signing Holland to help anchor their bullpen after an impressive performance in a pandemic-shortened season.

Holland posted a 1.91 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP with six saves, a 3-0 record and 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings in 28 appearances this season. Opponents batted .200 against him, and he gave up only one home run.

Kennedy, who turns 36 in December, finished the final year of five-year, $70 million contract. Kennedy, who originally signed as a starting pitcher and converted to a reliever in 2019, would likely have to sign a team-friendly contract.

Harvey, who finished the season in the injured list, would likely be a candidate to return to the team on a minor-league contract.

Teams must also reinstate players currently on the 60-day injured list (this year it’s the 45-day IL) to the 40-man roster by Sunday. The Royals concluded the season with left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin, right-hander Glenn Sparkman, right-hander Kyle Zimmer and Harvey on their 45-day IL.

Free agency may not have the most significant effect on the Royals’ payroll going into next season, instead they have a large group of players eligible for salary arbitration as well as a several core players having reached arbitration for the first time in their careers.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler, who reached a $7.3 million deal to avoid arbitration last winter, will be eligible for another pay bump as will third baseman Maikel Franco, who made $2.95 million in base salary this season. Left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery, who missed most of this season with a lat injury, is also arbitration eligible after having agreed to a contract worth $3.1 million prior to the 2020 season.

Right-handed relief pitcher Jesse Hahn, who signed a deal worth a base salary of $600,000 last offseason, is also arbitration eligible.

All salaries this season were prorated due to the shortened season.

Outfielder Franchy Cordero, infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier, starting pitcher Brad Keller, starting pitcher Jakob Junis, shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy and Sparkman are all slated to reach arbitration for the first time.

Increased salaries and the possibility of players signing long-term contract extensions could impact that club’s willingness to be aggressive in the free-agent market.

MLB clubs also have until Nov. 20 to finalize their 40-man rosters and protect players prior to the Rule 5 Draft.

Here’s a look at the upcoming MLB calendar

Nov. 1 — Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents.

Nov. 2 — BBWAA awards finalists announced.

Nov. 9 — Rookies of the Year announced.

Nov. 10 — Managers of the Year announced.

Nov. 11 — Cy Young Awards announced.

Nov. 11 — Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers.

Nov. 12 — Most Valuable Players announced.

Nov. 16 — 2021 Hall of Fame ballot announced

Nov. 20 — 40-man rosters finalized before Rule 5 Draft

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.