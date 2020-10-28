Rays’ Brett Phillips writes Twitter message to congratulate Dodgers after World Series

When he was playing with the Royals this summer, outfielder Brett Phillips probably wouldn’t have believed it if someone told him he’d have a 1.000 batting average in this year’s World Series.

But Phillips, who was traded to the Rays on Aug. 27, was 1 for 1 with an RBI after his huge hit with two outs in the ninth inning of Game 5 against the Dodgers.

Phillips appeared in three games total, and was disappointed the Rays didn’t win the World Series. Nevertheless, Phillips took the time to get on Twitter following Game 6 on Tuesday and write a message to the Dodgers.

“Logging on to congratulate the @Dodgers on their Championship!” Phillips wrote. “What a great series for baseball fans across the world in a time where we needed it most! God bless each and everyone of you!”

Logging on to congratulate the @Dodgers on their Championship! What a great series for baseball fans across the world in a time where we needed it most! God bless each and everyone of you! — Maverick Phillips (@Brett_Phillips8) October 28, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That was a cool gesture by the former Royals outfielder.