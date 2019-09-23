Watch: Ned Yost and the Royals made championship memories to last forever

With a parade, fireworks and speeches, Kansas City salutes the ‘greatest team’ in Royals history Inside a city of 467,000, an estimated crowd of 800,000 Royals fans gathered to salute the World Series champions. The bodies packed from the steps outside the station to the grass of Liberty Memorial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Inside a city of 467,000, an estimated crowd of 800,000 Royals fans gathered to salute the World Series champions. The bodies packed from the steps outside the station to the grass of Liberty Memorial.

Ned Yost, who announced his retirement Monday, saw some good times and bad times as Royals manager. But he also saw the best times — the 2015 World Series championship.

The Royals’ career leader in managerial victories had his signature moments during back-to-back World Series runs.

“I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all,” Yost said in a statement Monday. “Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their next world championship very soon.”

Here’s a look at some of those memories and more that Yost and the Royals made for Kansas City.

SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis last week after a fall from a tree on his property in Meriwether County, Ga. Yost said Monday that he almost died as a result of the accident.