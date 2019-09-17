Brett Phillips’ ninth-inning home run sparks rally to snap Athletics win streak

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield, right, celebrates with Jorge Soler (12) after scoring the game-winning run against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

The Royals rallied twice, once in the middle innings to tie the game and again to tie and then take the lead in the ninth and eventually snap the Oakland Athletics’ six-game win streak.

Brett Phillips’ second home run of the season tied the score with one out in the ninth. Then after a two-base fielding error allowed Whit Merrifield to reach base, Adalberto Mondesi drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI double as the Royals beat the Athletics 6-5 in the series opener in front of an announced 12,902 at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday night.

Jorge Soler hit his 45th home run of the season to move into a tie with Angles star Mike Trout for the American League lead. Trout will miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury that required surgery.

Alex Gordon reached base twice, including a game-tying two-run single in the fifth which pushed him past 70 RBIs in a season for the first time since the 2014. Merrifield (two hits) finished the night with a career-high 195 hits this season with 11 games remaining and the 200-hit plateau within sight.

