Royals Royals rally to take lead in the ninth, snap Oakland’s win streak September 17, 2019 08:02 AM

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman discuss the team rallying from a 4-1 early deficit to tie and then rallying again to win 6-5 against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 16, 2019.