Clutch hitting gives Royals series win over Orioles, as Mondesi, Duffy return from IL

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi throws to first for a double play hit into by Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr. after forcing out Pedro Severino at second during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Royals veteran left fielder Alex Gordon lined a double into the left-center field gap to drive in the tying run with two outs in the seventh, and two batters later, rookie catcher Meibrys Viloria singled up the middle to drive in the go-ahead run.

Those two hits put the Royals on the path to just their second win this season in a rubber match, and Whit Merrifield added an eighth-inning solo home run as they collected a 6-4 victory Sunday afternoon over the Baltimore Orioles in front of an announced 18,208 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (49-89) had been 1-12 in rubber matches this season prior to Sunday’s win.

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi went 4 for 5 with two runs scored, and he stole three bases in a game for just the second time in his career. He played his first game since suffering a left shoulder subluxation against the Chicago White Sox at home on July 16.

Hunter Dozier had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Merrifield’s home run was his 16th of the season.

Danny Duffy pitched 6 1/3 innings in his first start since Aug. 3. The Royals activated Duffy from the injured list prior to the game. He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

The Royals will have Monday off before starting a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. Royals left-hander Mike Montgomery (3-7, 4.66) and Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris (3-11, 4.66) are the scheduled starting pitchers.