Royals manufacture a win late against Orioles

Kansas City Royals’ Meibrys Viloria (72) scores as Baltimore Orioles catcher Chance Sisco (15) waits for a late throw in the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

The bunt turned out to be the most dangerous weapon in the arsenal of Royals hitters. They executed three in a row without making an out to set up the deciding runs in their victory on Saturday night.

Catcher Meibrys Viloria bunted for a hit to start the eighth inning, advanced on back-to-back bunts by Brett Phillips and Nicky Lopez, and scored on a Whit Merrifield sacrifice fly to break a tie game and eventually lead to a 7-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles in front of an announced 18,385 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

The Royals (48-89) evened the series at one game apiece heading into Sunday’s rubber match.

Hunter Dozier’s ground-out in the eighth inning provided an insurance run for the Royals, and Ian Kennedy pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 24th save of the season.

The game featured five home runs, including round-trippers hit by Royals outfielder Bubba Starling and Dozier. The Orioles (45-90) hit three homers in a losing effort.

Starling’s second-inning homer was the first of his career at Kauffman Stadium. A rookie as well as a Kansas native, Starling previously homered at Progressive Field in Cleveland and Boston’s Fenway Park.

Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez didn’t make it through five innings. He allowed four runs on four hits (two home runs) and two walks. He struck out six in 4 and 2/3 innings.

The teams conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Left-hander Danny Duffy (5-6, 4.93) will make his first start for the Royals since Aug. 3. Duffy has been on the injured list with a left hamstring strain since Aug. 6.

The Orioles list right-hander Aaron Brooks (4-7, 5.79) as the scheduled starter.