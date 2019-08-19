Royals announce 2020 spring training schedule, report dates

Arizona rain once again cuts Royals spring training workouts short For the second day in a row, rain interfered with the Kansas City Royals spring training workouts in Surprise, Arizona. Manager Ned Yost isn't concerned with the shortened schedule, with so many of the players arriving in shape for baseball. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the second day in a row, rain interfered with the Kansas City Royals spring training workouts in Surprise, Arizona. Manager Ned Yost isn't concerned with the shortened schedule, with so many of the players arriving in shape for baseball.

At some point over the next two weeks, it’s likely the Royals will be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Their “tragic number” in the American League Central is seven. Their elimination number in the wild-card race is 10.

But win or lose, there is always another season around the corner.

If you’re already looking ahead, Feb. 12 is a key date. That’s when pitchers and catchers will begin spring-training workouts in Surprise, Arizona ahead of the 2020 season. It’s just 177 days from Monday.

Position players will start their workouts on Feb. 17.

The Royals will open Cactus League play against the Angels in Tempe on Feb. 22.

To cap their spring schedule, the Royals will play a pair of games in Milwaukee before heading to Chicago to face the White Sox in the season opener.

The Royals announced those dates Monday, along with their full spring schedule. Game times, as well as radio and/or television information will be released at a later date.

There’s no exhibition game planned for Omaha in 2020, according to the schedule. All of the following games are in Arizona, except the final two in Milwaukee (SS designates split squad):

Feb. 22: at Angels in Tempe

Feb. 23: vs. Indians in Surprise

Feb. 24: vs. Padres in Surprise

Feb. 25: at Rangers in Surprise

Feb. 26: vs. White Sox (SS) in Surprise; at Cubs (SS) in Mesa

Feb. 27: at Brewers in Maryvale

Feb. 28: vs. Giants in Surprise

Feb. 29: at Seattle in Peoria

March 1: vs. A’s in Surprise

March 3: vs. Diamondbacks in Surprise

March 4: at Padres in Peoria

March 5: at Rockies in Scottsdale

March 6: vs. Angels in Surprise

March 7: vs. Reds in Surprise

March 8: at White Sox in Glendale

March 9: at Arizona in Scottsdale

March 10: vs. Brewers (SS) in Surprise; at A’s (SS) in Mesa

March 11: at Indians in Goodyear

March 12: vs. Mariners in Surprise

March 13: at Rangers in Surprise

March 14: vs. Rockies in Surprise

March 15: at Giants in Scottsdale

March 17: vs. Cubs in Surprise

March 18: vs. Cubs (SS) in Surprise; at Angels (SS) in Tempe

March 19: at Reds in Goodyear

March 20: at Dodgers in Glendale

March 21: vs. Rangers in Surprise

March 23: at Brewers in Milwaukee

March 24: at Brewers in Milwaukee

The box office at Surprise Stadium will open on Jan. 4 for walk-up purchases. For more information on spring-training tickets, call 623-222–2222.