Royals’ 2020 schedule includes games against NL West teams with familiar faces

During the 2020 season, the Royals will see some old friends who helped them win a World Series championship.

Eric Hosmer will make his return to Kauffman Stadium with the San Diego Padres next year, and the Royals will travel to face the Colorado Rockies and Wade Davis.

The Royals announced their 2020 schedule on Monday, and they will play interleague games against the Cardinals and the National League West.

For the third straight year, the Royals will play the White Sox to open the season. The first regular-season game of 2020 will be Thursday, March 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Royals will play their home opener on Thursday, April 2 against the Seattle Mariners.

Here is the schedule with times that have been announced so far:

March 26: at White Sox

March 28: at White Sox

March 29: at White Sox

March 30: at Tigers, 12:10 p.m.

April 1: at Tigers, 12:10 p.m.

April 2: vs. Mariners

April 4: vs. Mariners

April 5: vs. Mariners

April 6: vs. Tigers

April 7: vs. Tigers

April 8: vs. Tigers

April 9: at Blue Jays

April 10: at Blue Jays

April 11: at Blue Jays

April 12: at Blue Jays

April 13: vs. White Sox

April 14: vs White Sox

April 15: vs. White Sox

April 17: vs. Orioles

April 18: vs. Orioles

April 19: vs Orioles

April 20: at White Sox

April 21: at White Sox

April 22: at White Sox

April 24: at Rays

April 25: at Rays

April 26: at Rays

April 27: at Orioles

April 28: at Orioles

April 29: at Orioles

April 30: at Orioles

May 1: vs. Tigers

May 2: vs. Tigers

May 3: vs. Tigers

May 4: vs. Astros

May 5: vs Astros

May 6: vs. Astros

May 8: at Twins, 7: 10 p.m.

May 9: at Twins, 6:10 p.m.

May 10: at Twins, 1:10 p.m.

May 11: at Astros, 7:10 p.m.

May 12: at Astros, 7:10 p.m.

May 13: at Astros, 7:10 p.m.

May 15: vs Dodgers

May 16: vs. Dodgers

May 17: vs. Dodgers

May 18: vs. Angels

May 19: vs. Angels

May 20: vs. Angels

May 21: vs Angels

May 22: vs. Rangers

May 23: vs. Rangers

May 24: vs. Rangers

May 25: at Red Sox

May 26: at Red Sox

May 27: at Red Sox

May 28: at Red Sox

May 29: at Indians

May 30: at Indians

May 31: at Indians

June 2: vs. White Sox

June 3: vs. White Sox

June 4: vs. White Sox

June 5: vs. Indians

June 6: vs. Indians

June 7: vs. Indians

June 9: at Yankees

June 10: at Yankees

June 11: at Yankees

June 12: vs. Twins

June 13: vs. Twins

June 14: vs. Twins

June 15: at Rangers

June 16: at Rangers

June 17: at Rangers

June 18: at Mariners

June 19: at Mariners

June 20: at Mariners

June 21: at Mariners

June 22: at Rockies

June 23: at Rockies

Juen 24: at Rockies

June 26: vs. Indians

June 27: vs. Indians

June 28: vs. Indians

June 30: vs. Diamondbacks

July 1: vs. Diamondbacks

July 3: at Tigers, 6:10 p.m.

July 4: at Tigers, 3:10 p.m.

July 5: at Tigers, 12:10 p.m.

July 6: at Twins, 7:10 p.m.

July 7: at Twins, 7:10 p.m.

July 8: at Twins, 12:10 p.m.

July 9: at Indians

July 10: at Indians

July 11: at Indians

July 12: at Indians

July 14: All-Star Game, at Dodger Stadium

July 17: vs. Red Sox

July 18: vs. Red Sox

July 19: vs. Red Sox

July 20: vs. Rays

July 21: vs. Rays

July 22: vs. Rays

July 24: vs. Padres

July 25: vs. Padres

July 26: vs. Padres

July 28: at Indians

July 29: at Indians

July 30: at Tigers, 6:10 p.m.

July 31: at Tigers, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 1: at Tigers, 5:10 p.m.

Aug. 2: at Tigers, 12:10 p.m.

Aug. 4: vs. Cardinals

Aug. 5: vs. Cardinals

Aug. 6: vs. Twins

Aug. 7: vs. Twins

Aug. 8: vs. Twins

Aug. 9: vs. Twins

Aug. 10: vs. Yankees

Aug. 11: vs. Yankees

Aug. 12: vs. Yankees

Aug. 14: at Twins, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 15: at Twins, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 16: at Twins, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 17: at Diamondbacks

Aug. 18: at Diamondbacks

Aug. 20: vs. Indians

Aug. 21: vs. Indians

Aug. 22: vs. Indians

Aug. 23: vs. Indians

Aug. 24: vs. Blue Jays

Aug. 25: vs. Blue Jays

Aug. 26: vs. Blue Jays

Aug. 28: at Giants

Aug. 29: at Giants

Aug. 30: at Giants

Aug. 31: at A’s, 9:07 p.m.

Sept. 1: at A’s, 9:07 p.m.

Sept. 2: at A’s, 2:37 p.m.

Sept. 4: at Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sept. 5: at Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Sept. 7: vs. A’s

Sept. 8: vs. A’s

Sept. 9: vs. A’s

Sept. 10: vs A’s

Sept. 11: vs. White Sox

Sept. 12: vs. White Sox

Sept. 13: vs. White Sox

Sept. 15: at Cardinals

Sept. 16: at Cardinals:

Sept. 17: at White Sox

Sept. 18: at White Sox

Sept. 19: at White Sox

Sept. 20: at White Sox

Sept. 21 vs. Tigers

Sept. 22: vs. Tigers

Sept. 23: vs. Tigers

Sept. 24: vs. Tigers

Sept. 25: vs. Twins

Sept. 26: vs. Twins

Sept. 27: vs. Twins