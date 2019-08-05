Royals in giving mood as slide continues with loss to Red Sox

Boston Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts, left, passes Kansas City Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria while scoring on a two-RBI double by Andrew Benintendi during the seventh inning of Monday’s game at Fenway Park. AP

In a classic “something’s gotta give” match between a Royals team limping into Boston having lost six straight and 9 of 10 and a Boston Red Sox club having lost eight straight, the Royals did a lot of giving.

The Royals gave via the home run. They gave via the error. They gave via the wild pitch. In total they gave seven runs, including two unearned, and it was enough to snap the Red Sox losing slide.

Meanwhile, the Royals still haven’t won a game on their road trip and have now lost seven in a row after a 7-5 defeat in front of an announced 33,636 in the first game of a three-game set at Fenway Park on Monday night.

Royals infielder Cheslor Cuthbert hit his seventh home run of the season, while rookie catcher Meibrys Viloria, who got called up from Double A after the club traded Martin Maldonado to the Chicago Cubs, hit his first major-league home run.

Bubba Starling also homered, while Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier had two hits apiece. Merrifield snapped an 0-for-10 streak with his fifth inning single.

Royals starting pitcher Mike Montgomery allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk. He also struck out seven batters in five innings, his most strikeouts in an outing since he struck out eight at Arizona on Sept. 18, 2018.

The Red Sox (60-55) scored three of their runs via the home run, including a two-run blast by Sam Travis in a three-run third inning. Rafael Devers, who entered the day leading the American League in hits (144) over Merrifield (141), hit a solo homer that carried into the seats above the green monster in the fifth.

Royals relief pitchers Timmy Hill and Scott Barlow combined to give up three runs in the seventh inning as the Red Sox stretched their lead from 4-2 to 7-2 going into the last two innings.

Starling’s second major-league home run, a three-run shot over the monster off Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes, pulled the Royals (40-74) within two runs going into the ninth.

The Royals couldn’t push a run across in the ninth.