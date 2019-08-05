Royals star catcher Salvador Perez begins throwing progression after Tommy John surgery

Royals’ physical therapist on Sal Perez recovery Since Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery in March, he has checked every box toward recovery with his typical enthusiasm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Since Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery in March, he has checked every box toward recovery with his typical enthusiasm.

Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez had that infectious smile flashing at its full wattage, a joy emanated from him as if he were a kid who’d just gotten off punishment and joined his friends for the first time. Baseball! I can play baseball again.

All it took was a chance to put the catcher’s gear back on and go through something similar to a normal game day routine, and Perez took on the kid in a candy store demeanor for at least one day. Perez started a throwing progression for the first time since having Tommy John surgery in March on his throwing elbow.

“I feel great, excited to be back on the field, to get the opportunity to put my gear back on, enjoy the moment,” Perez said, comparing the feeling to his major-league debut in 2011.

Monday’s pregame work on the diamond at Fenway Park served as encouraging and antagonistic at the same time as shortstop Adalberto Mondesi rejoined the team to continue ramping up his progression as he rehabs a left shoulder subluxation.

Two potentially elite players at their respective positions provided a reminder that there’s reason for optimism amid a season that saw the Royals enter Monday with a 40-73 record built largely on top of a pile of growing pains and learning experiences.

For Perez, a five-time Gold Glove winner and six-time All-Star, the day was only filled with joy. He made 50 throws from 45 feet for the first time since surgery. Even though he’d been cleared to catch side sessions a couple weeks ago, the Royals training and coaching staffs proceeded with caution.

On Monday, Perez caught pregame bullpen sessions and worked on blocking pitches and footwork as well as starting the throwing progression. He’ll continue throwing two sets of 25 throws from 45 feet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for at least the next two weeks.

While it’s one step in the grand scheme of all the hurdles he’ll have cleared when he’s back playing in games, it’s a milestone in Perez’s mind. He’s working toward the goal of being back to full participation next spring training.

“It’s way big,” Perez said. “After five, six months of not doing anything, doing that today for me was a lot. It’s a big step for me.”

Mondesi moving closer to a return

Mondesi, who suffered his shoulder injury while chasing and diving for a fly ball in foul territory at Kauffman Stadium on July 16, did not travel with the team to Minnesota, but he rejoined the team for the series in Boston. He remains on the 10-day injured list, but he seemed to see a light at the end of his rehab tunnel.

“Maybe two weeks, I think I’ll be ready,” Mondesi said.

Mondesi said compared to two weeks ago, he’s now able to move his shoulder around and do pregame work on the field without pain.

Last week, he’d progressed to the point of taking swings off the tee from both sides of the plate as well as taking grounders and making throws from shortstop.

Mondesi he did not have any restrictions on running since he started rehabbing. He continued rehab and treatment while the club was in Minnesota.

“Right now, I feel more normal, and I’m doing all my baseball stuff,” Mondesi said. “I feel more confident now.”

Mondesi, 24, still led the American League in stolen bases (31) entering Monday night, and he remained tied with teammate Whit Merrifield for the AL lead in triples (nine) despite having played in 82 games this season.