Royals’ Whit Merrifield keeps proving he’s a ‘model of consistency’

Unlike the franchise-record for consecutive games with a hit that Whit Merrifield set earlier this season, his latest streak was much more quirky.

However, it served as another testament to his knack for being able to put bat on ball like few others in the game.

The Royals’ offensive catalyst and All-Star, Merrifield went into Sunday not having gone hitless in back-to-back games for a stretch of 135 games. Simply stated, he’d never had anything close to a “slump.”

Until Sunday, you would’ve had to go back to last season to even find back-to-back games without a hit. That streak ended with an 0 for 4 on a Saturday night followed by an 0 for 4 on Sunday.

Merrifield took it down to the final out Sunday. He had a pair of hard-hit fly balls caught in the outfield and a pop-up. Then with two outs in the ninth, he hit a blooper to right field that Jake Cave made a high-speed diving catch on in order to end the game.

“I didn’t think about it until recently when you guys brought it up,” Merrifield said of the streak. “I didn’t even know people kept streaks like that. Looking back on it now, it sort of reflects the good stretch of consistency I’ve had. That’s what I strive for. Makes me feel good with what I’ve done.”

Merrifield’s string of 135 games without going hitless in back-to-back games was the second-longest streak in the American League since 1946, according to Sportradar.

Only Ichiro Suzuki had gone longer when he compiled a string of 180 games from 2008-2009.

Merrifield admitted Sunday that when he became aware of the streak, he’d hoped to keep it alive for a full year worth of games.

“Baseball is just funny,” Merrifield said. “You’ve got to have some luck to go on runs like this, like that extra-inning game we had at home. Balls fall in sometimes.

“It’s just funny that it comes to an end when I’m feeling this good. I smoked the first one — they say it all evens out — so I thought right away the blooper would fall in. Whoever said that it all evens out, I don’t know what they’re smoking.”

Earlier this season, Merrifield surpassed George Brett’s club record for consecutive games with a hit. Merrifield collected a hit in 31 straight games dating back to last season.

Sunday, Merrifield came into the day with the second-most hits in the majors (141) behind only Rafael Devers (144). He’s had a hit in 80% (90 of 113) games this season, and he led the majors in hits last season (192).

“He’s really swinging the bat,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s just been such a consistent force, and that streak just shows you how consistent he is. Just a model of consistency at the Major League level. It’s been amazing to watch.”