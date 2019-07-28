Royals rattle Trevor Bauer, ride a five-run fifth to comeback victory over Indians

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, has words with pitcher Trevor Bauer, right, as Bauer is taken out in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game in Kansas City. The Royals scored five runs in the fifth to pull out a 9-6 victory to avoid a four-game sweep. AP

After three days of taking it on the chin, the Royals rattled Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer into an early exit and a meltdown on the mound under the summer sun at Kauffman Stadium.

A five-run fifth inning swung the game in favor of the Royals and caused frustrations to boil over for the Indians’ temperamental pitcher. The Royals avoided a four-game sweep with a 9-6 win in front of an announced 14,380 on Sunday afternoon.

Jorge Soler, Whit Merrifield, Alex Gordon and Hunter Dozier all had multi-hit games, while Soler hit his 28th home run of the season. Ryan O’Hearn and Nicky Lopez also collected two RBIs apiece.

Bauer gave up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks. He also struck out four in 4 1/3 innings before he got chased from the game, lost his cool and uncorked a throw that launched the baseball from the mound over the center field wall when Indians manager Terry Francona emerged from the visiting dugout to remove Bauer from the game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bauer (9-8) appeared to apologize moments later when Francona reached the mound, and he placed his hand on Francona’s shoulder. Francona responded by angrily gesturing toward the bench.

Bauer walked off the field to a chorus of boos from the crowd.