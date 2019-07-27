Indians get to Sparkman early, roll past Royals

Cleveland Indians’ Jason Kipnis is congratulated by teammates after his grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger limited the Royals’ scoring opportunities. His offense, meanwhile, provided an abundance of breathing room out of the gate in a game that quickly turned into a rout.

The Royals lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night as the Indians rolled to a 9-1 win in front of an announced 31,181 for the third game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals on Sunday afternoon will try to avoid the sweep.

The Indians (62-42) scored the first eight runs of the game, including a trio of home runs — including one grand slam — off of Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman. Sparkman (3-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits and one walk in five innings.

“They’re hot right now,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Lindor, Mercado, Kipnis, Bauers, they’re all swinging the bat really, really well.”

In his past two starts against the Indians, Sparkman has allowed 12 earned runs and 18 hits (five home runs) in 10 2/3 innings.

“Glenn did a pretty good job getting us through five. It was just one of those days where he had to battle.”

The Royals recently recalled relief pitchers Richard Lovelady (one inning) and Kyle Zimmer (two innings) and each pitched in relief. Josh Staumont, who pitched for the first time since his major-league debut on Thursday, also tossed an inning of relief.

Clevinger (5-2) allowed allowed one run on eight hits and struck out seven in seven innings. He didn’t walk a batter, and he held the Royals to 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

Royals center fielder and former Gardner Edgerton High School star Bubba Starling (1 for 4) extended his hitting streak to 11 games, and he also tied the club record for most consecutive games reaching base to start a major-league career. Starling shares that record (12 games) with Johnny Damon.

“I’m honestly not thinking about it a lot,” Starling said of the streak. “I’m just trying to go up there and see good pitches, put good swings on it, show up at the field every day and get my work in.”

Alex Gordon and Cheslor Cuthbert each had multi-hit games for the Royals (39-67), while Whit Merrifield drove in the team’s lone run.

Not only did the first four batters of the game reach base, but they all scored on one swing. Sparkman gave up back-to-back singles to Francisco Lindor and Oscar Mercado, and then he hit Mike Freeman with a pitch, which loaded the bases.

Then Jason Kipnis crushed a 2-1 offering from Sparkman high and deep to right-center field for the Indians’ first grand slam of the year as they grabbed a 4-0 lead before an out had been recorded.

Lindor added a solo homer in the second inning that put the Indians up 5-0, and Jose Ramirez launched a three-run homer in the fifth as the Indians lead expanded to 8-0.

“I was finishing my pitches good, I just left a couple of them,” Sparkman said. “The one to Kipnis, instead of going away, I pulled it back into him a little bit. You know, lefties down and in is not a spot you can really go. The other one, I was trying to go in, and Ramirez, that’s his hot spot. He got extended on it. I really just need to home in on that fastball command.”

The Royals first run came on Merrifield’s RBI single in the fifth inning with runners on second and third. Starling got thrown out at the plate trying to score from second base.

Lovelady gave up a run in the sixth inning to make the score 9-1.

Left-hander Danny Duffy (4-5, 4.32 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Royals on Sunday opposite Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (9-7, 3.49).

Indians 9, Royals 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor dh 5 2 3 1 0 0 .303 Mercado cf 5 2 4 1 0 1 .296 Freeman ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .258 Kipnis 2b 4 2 1 4 1 0 .248 Ramirez 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .245 Bauers 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .239 R.Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Allen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Naquin rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .302 Luplow rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Totals 40 9 14 9 1 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .302 Arteaga ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Gordon lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .285 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Soler dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243 a-Viloria ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .184 Cuthbert 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .290 Starling cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .319 Lopez ss-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 33 1 8 1 0 10

Cleveland 410 031 000 — 9 14 0 Kansas City 000 010 000 — 1 8 0

a-struck out for Soler in the 9th.

LOB—Cleveland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B—Mercado (14), R.Perez (7), Luplow (11). HR—Kipnis (8), off Sparkman; Lindor (18), off Sparkman; Ramirez (13), off Sparkman. RBIs—Lindor (43), Mercado (30), Kipnis 4 (42), Ramirez 3 (54), Merrifield (54). CS—Mercado (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Cleveland 4 (Freeman, Kipnis 2, Allen); Kansas City 2 (O’Hearn, Gallagher). RISP—Cleveland 3 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 5.

Runners moved up—Lopez. GIDP—Soler.

DP—Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Kipnis), (Freeman, Kipnis, Bauers); Kansas City 1 ().

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 5-2 7 8 1 1 0 7 111 3.28 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 1.61 Olson 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.86

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sparkman, L, 3-7 5 9 8 8 1 4 98 5.25 Lovelady 1 3 1 1 0 1 20 4.61 Zimmer 2 2 0 0 0 2 37 4.50 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

HBP—Sparkman (Freeman), Olson (Cuthbert).

Umpires—Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Larry Vanover.

T—3:04. A—31,181 (37,903).