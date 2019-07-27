Royals trade Jake Diekman to Oakland for pair of minor league prospects

Reliever Jake Diekman on joining the Royals Jake Diekman talks to reporters at spring training the day after his signing with the Kansas City Royals, a bit of a homecoming for the Nebraska native. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jake Diekman talks to reporters at spring training the day after his signing with the Kansas City Royals, a bit of a homecoming for the Nebraska native.

For the second time in two weeks, the Royals have found a trade partner in the Oakland A’s.

The Royals traded left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman to Oakland on Saturday in exchange for a pair of minor league prospects — outfielder Dairon Blanco and right-handed pitcher Ismael Aquino.

In the second trade with the A’s this month — the Royals shipped Homer Bailey west two weeks ago — the Royals have eyed the same objective. Bolster the farm system.

Blanco, 26, has spent the year in Double-A ball, batting .276 with 7 homers and 27 stolen bases. Aquino, 20, has been in rookie ball, posting a 4.58 earned run average in 10 appearances.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After signing with the Royals this offseason, Diekman compiled a 4.75 ERA while serving as the team’s primary setup man, striking out 63 in 41 2/3 innings.