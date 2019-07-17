Royals
Mondesi on injured list, Gore traded and Montgomery added in series of Royals moves
Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was put on the injured list and former outfielder Terrance Gore was traded for cash Wednesday in a series of moves before the team faced the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
Mondesi left Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning after he dived for a ball in foul territory. He was put on the 10-day IL because of a left shoulder subluxation, or partial dislocation. Humberto Arteaga was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take his spot on the active roster.
Gore, who was designated for assignment last week to clear space for outfielder Bubba Starling on the roster, was traded to the New York Yankees for cash considerations. He will play in the minor leagues.
Also Wednesday, left-hander Mike Montgomery, who rejoined the Royals in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night for catcher Martin Maldonado, was added to the active roster in place of right-hander Jake Newberry, who was optioned to Triple-A.
