Dayton Moore on what’s next for Terrance Gore, who was designated for assignment

Terrance Gore was a two-way standout for Royals Royals outfielder Terrance Gore speaks with reporters in the home clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium after a three-hit game that also included a pair of diving catches in a loss to the Seattle Mariners on April 10, 2019.

Call it the yin and yang of baseball.

When the Royals placed outfielder Bubba Starling on the 40-man roster and added him to the big-league squad, there was reason to mark the occasion.

“He’s prepared for the major leagues, I can say that,” general manager Dayton Moore said Friday afternoon. “Everything that he’s been through has prepared him for this moment, for this new journey, this new chapter in his career and we’re really excited and we celebrate that he’s going to be here.”

For every addition, there must be a subtraction, and that meant someone had to be removed from the 40-man roster. That transaction involved outfielder Terrance Gore, who was designated for assignment. Gore and Starling were both part of the Royals’ 2011 draft class.

Moore said he called Gore on Thursday and reminded him of a conversation the two had when Gore agreed to a deal with the Royals in December.

“When we signed him, we talked about, ‘Look Terrance, if we’re not in this thing, we’ll look to try to find you a spot with a contending team so you can do your thing in October,” Moore recalled. “Terrance Gore made his mark by being an elite base sealer in some of the most high-pressure situations that the game has to offer. So he has a reputation of being very productive in that role, and so he is highly coveted for teams that need that type of player and want to utilize that type of player.”

Gore, 28, was batting .275 with 13 stolen bases in 58 plate appearances over 37 games this season. He stole bases in three different playoff series with the Royals in 2014-15 and scored a run in the 2014 World Series. He also stole a base and scored a run for the Cubs last year in the National League Wild Card Game.

Because Gore was designated for assignment, there is a chance he could return to the Royals’ minor-league system. But Moore said Gore ultimately will end up in another organization.

“I told Terrance this yesterday, one of three things will happen now that we’re going to DFA you,” Moore said. “You’ll be traded in the next seven days, you will go through waivers and someone will claim you, or you will go through waivers and go unclaimed and be a product of our minor-league system. And at that time, we will probably deal you to a team that covets your tool set and wants to utilize you in that role and have that weapon on the bench.”