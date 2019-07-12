He’s here: Bubba Starling in Royals lineup Friday at Kauffman Stadium vs. Tigers

Bubba Starling talks about his future with the Royals Outfield prospect Bubba Starling speaks during FanFest about his minor-league struggles and his now positive outlook on his future with the Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Outfield prospect Bubba Starling speaks during FanFest about his minor-league struggles and his now positive outlook on his future with the Royals.

Bubba Starling’s wait for a major-league call-up spanned eight years.

Once the call came Thursday, the wait to enter the Royals’ lineup is less than 24 hours.

Starling is starting in centerfield Friday as the Royals open the second half of the season with a home series against the Detroit Tigers. He’s hitting seventh.

Starling, the No. 5 overall pick in 2011 out of Gardner Edgerton High School, hit .310 with seven home runs and 38 RBI with Triple-A Omaha and was selected for the league’s all-star game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We just feel like he’s where he needs to be right now,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Thursday after the Royals announced they planned to select his contract. “It’s time to take the next step. He’s prepared for this opportunity. He’s earned this unbelievable opportunity and accomplishment. We’re looking forward to watching him play.”

Moore also noted that Starling will play consistently in his first shot in the majors after a long minor-league road that entailed a lengthy injury history. He will play both center field and right field.

The first opportunity comes in center.

The full Royals lineup:

1. Whit Merrifield, RF

2. Adalberto Mondesi, SS

3. Alex Gordon, LF

4. Hunter Dozier, 3B

5. Jorge Soler, DH

6. Cheslor Cuthbert, 1B

7. Bubba Starling, CF

8. Nicky Lopez, 2B

9. Martin Maldonado, C

Pitcher: Danny Duffy