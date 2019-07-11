Royals set to call up former first-round pick Bubba Starling from Triple-A Omaha

Bubba Starling talks about his future with the Royals Outfield prospect Bubba Starling speaks during FanFest about his minor-league struggles and his now positive outlook on his future with the Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Outfield prospect Bubba Starling speaks during FanFest about his minor-league struggles and his now positive outlook on his future with the Royals.

Bubba Starling’s moment is at hand.

The Royals announced Thursday they will select Starling’s contract from Triple-A Omaha and place him on the 25-man roster. The team will make the move official as well as announce a corresponding 40-man roster move prior to Friday’s game against the Tigers in Kauffman Stadium.

In his first full season at Triple-A, Starling hit .310 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBIs with the Storm Chasers. He was also selected for the Triple-A All-Star Game.

The Royals selected the 6-foot-4, 215-pound outfielder with freakish athleticism and a former Gardner Edgerton High School star with the No. 5 overall draft pick in the 2011.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starling, who was beset by injuries during his first seven seasons in the minors with the Royals, was non-tendered by the team last November.

After re-joining the Royals on a minor-league deal, Starling had a strong spring, batting .344 with three doubles and two home runs.





The addition of Starling may signal the Royals have decided to move Jorge Soler to more of a full-time designated hitter role for the remainder of the season. Soler, who leads the team and tied for fourth in the American League with 23 home runs, has played 41 of his 91 games this season in right field.

If Soler goes to designated hitter, that’d allow Whit Merrifield to play right field full-time and open up center field for Starling if not Starling in right field and Merrifield in center.