Royals
SportsBeat KC podcast: All-Star Whit Merrifield and sports betting in Missouri, Kansas
Whit Merrifield is the Royals’ All-Star Game representative. Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian discuss whether baseball got the selection right.
Also, Sam talks about how sports wagering seems destined to become law in Missouri. Host Blair Kerkhoff also pays tribute to former Star editor Adam Darby, who died of cancer in June at age 49.
Read the stories we discussed:
Vahe Gregorian: Whit Merrifield’s roots explain his unyielding path to stardom with Royals at age 30
Sam Mellinger: The challenges and potential of legalized sports betting in Kansas and Missouri
