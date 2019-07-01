SportsBeat KC podcast: All-Star Whit Merrifield and sports betting in Missouri, Kansas

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield hits a two-run double in the fifth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Cleveland. Humberto Arteaga and Martin Maldonado scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Whit Merrifield is the Royals’ All-Star Game representative. Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian discuss whether baseball got the selection right.

Also, Sam talks about how sports wagering seems destined to become law in Missouri. Host Blair Kerkhoff also pays tribute to former Star editor Adam Darby, who died of cancer in June at age 49.

