Blue Jays jump on Royals’ Glenn Sparkman in Canada Day rout

Toronto’s Freddy Galvis rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Royals starter Glenn Sparkman Monday at the Rogers Centre. AP

The Canadian Flag patches on their uniforms may have helped ingratiate the Royals to the Toronto crowd on Canada Day, but it didn’t protect them from a relentless offensive onslaught.

The Royals got walloped by the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 in front of an announced 29,339 in the finale of their four-game series at the Rogers Centre on Monday afternoon.

The Royals (29-56) avoided a series sweep with Sunday’s win but dropped three of four games.

The Blue Jays scored in five of the first six innings on their way to a season-high 18 hits, including three home runs. The Blue Jays (32-53) hit 12 home runs in the series.

Whit Merrifield (2-for-4, RBI) and Hunter Dozier (2-for-3, run scored) registered two hits apiece in the loss. Humberto Arteaga, Jorge Soler and Cheslor Cuthbert also drove in runs. Those runs felt like just a drop in the bucket after the floodgates opened early for their counterparts.

The Blue Jays scored the first eight runs of the game.

Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman’s woes involving the home run continued. He’d entered the day having allowed 10 home runs this season, seven having come in his previous four starts. Last week in Cleveland, he gave up three in 5 2/3 innings.

This time around, Sparkman gave up the same number of homers without providing the innings he had in his last outing.

Sparkman pitched three innings and allowed a season-high eight runs on a season-high nine hits — three home runs (two by Freddy Galvis) — one walk and one strikeout.

He’d made it through the first with just two runs allowed, on a ground-out and a two-out RBI single by Randal Grichuk.

However, the Blue Jays were just getting warmed up. They pummeled Sparkman with a five-run second inning — the second straight game with a five-run inning for the Jays — including back-to-back home runs by Teoscar Hernandez and Galvis to start the inning.

Galvis’ two-out third-inning solo homer accounted for the eighth run given up by Sparkman, but it didn’t spell the end of the scoring spree.

The Blue Jays scored in each of the first four innings, including a pair of fourth-inning runs against left-handed reliever Brian Flynn.

Flynn pitched four innings and allowed three runs on seven hits. Wily Peralta pitched a scoreless eighth inning.