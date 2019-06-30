Royals’ Whit Merrifield selected to play in his first MLB All-Star Game

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield, top, is congratulated by Jorge Soler (12) after hitting a winning RBI-single in the 10th inning against the New York Yankees during a baseball game Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) AP

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder, defensive jack-of-all-trades and offensive catalyst Whit Merrifield has been selected to the American League All-Star Team.

Major League Baseball announced the reserves for each roster on Sunday. Merrifield, 30, became the oldest position player in club history selected to his first All-Star Game. The 2019 All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland.

Merrifield is batting .301 with 40 extra-base hits, 42 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 84 games (83 starts), and has made starts in right field (36), second base (32), center field (seven), first base (four), designated hitter (three) and left field (one).

He’s one of six players this season who has started at every outfield position and at least two infield positions.

