Former Gardner Edgerton standout Bubba Starling chosen for Triple-A All-Star Game

Bubba Starling’s finest professional season has resulted in his first selection to an All-Star Game.

Starling, the former Gardner Edgerton star who is with the Royals’ affiliate in Omaha, was picked to represent the Pacific Coast League in the Triple-A All-Star Game on July 10 in El Paso, Texas. The game will be at 8 p.m. and shown on the MLB Network.





This season has been a remarkable turnaround for Starling.

The Royals non-tendered Starling last November, but he re-joined the franchise on a minor-league deal and had a great spring, batting .344 with three doubles and two home runs. He has continued that strong play with the Storm Chasers.

Starling, 26, is batting .314 (69 for 220) with five homers, nine doubles, nine stolen bases and 28 RBIs in 61 games at Omaha.

While with the Burlington Royals in 2012, Starling was on the Appalachian League’s postseason All-Star team, but this will be the first time he will play in an All-Star Game.





Starling was the fifth overall pick by the Royals in the 2011 draft and has battled injuries through his career.