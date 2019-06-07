Bubba Starling caps huge night for Triple-A Omaha with stunning catch

Bubba Starling off to a fast start in spring training Kansas City Royals minor-league outfielder and former Kansas City-area high school standout Bubba Starling hit two-home runs in a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals minor-league outfielder and former Kansas City-area high school standout Bubba Starling hit two-home runs in a spring training game against the Colorado Rockies on Feb. 25, 2019.

Bubba Starling is quietly putting together a great season for the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Well, maybe it’s not so quiet, because Starling is batting .345 and having the best stretch of play in his career.

Starling, the former Gardner Edgerton High School star, was taken by the Royals with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft, but he was hampered by injuries and struggles at the plate. The Royals non-tendered him last November, but he re-joined the franchise on a minor-league deal and had a great spring, batting .344 with three doubles and two home runs.

But, in part because he is not on the Royals’ 40-man roster, Starling was sent to Omaha, where he’s thrived this season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starling, 26, got out of the gate fast, batting .333 in April and he hasn’t slowed down. He’s had multiple hits in all four of Omaha’s games this month and is batting .563 (9 for 16) with a triple and a home run. The big fly came Thursday in the Storm Chasers’ 4-1 win over Albuquerque. He also stole third base.

Even when he struggled at the plate early in his career, Royals officials praised Starling’s defensive abilities, and he flashed the leather Thursday.

First, he threw a runner out at the plate:

Sorry folks, plate's closed. Moose should've told ya.



Bubba with the , Xavier Fernandez with the diving tag.#TheNextWave#StirUpTheStorm pic.twitter.com/ZyE2MDQ7JC — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) June 7, 2019

And he ended the game with this incredible catch:

CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE: Bubba Starling puts a finishing touch on an excellent all-around game with this sensational diving catch.#TheNextWave#StirUpTheStorm pic.twitter.com/kKm31ytnEm — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) June 7, 2019

If Starling continues to play this well, it will be interesting to see if the Royals open a spot for him on the 40-man roster and perhaps call him up at some point.