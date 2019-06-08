Watch Royals manager Ned Yost get ejected Saturday against the Chicago White Sox

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost argues with home plate umpire John Tumpane during a game last season. KC Star file photo

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was pacing toward a career-best strikeout performance Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals believed he had some help.

After voicing their displeasure with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman throughout the afternoon, Royals manager Ned Yost decided he’d had enough.

After a low strike call on Alex Gordon in the sixth inning, Yost stood up and yelled toward Dreckman. The umpire responded by stepping out from his perch behind the catcher and yelling back, emphatically placing his left hand in the air like a stop sign.

Yost did not obey. He emerged from the dugout, prompting a left hook from Dreckman. The ump tossed him out of the game.

Yost departed to a standing ovation from the 20,889 at Kauffman Stadium. He has been ejected twice this season — both for arguing balls and strikes — and 35 times in his career.

The strike zone has been in question all afternoon and Yost had enough of it. He gets tossed from the ballgame. #AlwaysRoyal



Tune in now on FSKC and FSGO. pic.twitter.com/65xxG8lpDs — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) June 8, 2019