How Danny Duffy is recovering from being hit with a line drive, and a Dozier update

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy grimaces while holding his knee after being hit by a line drive during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) The Associated Press

A day after the back of his knee absorbed a baseball traveling 109.6 miles per hour, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy hobbled through the clubhouse. As manager Ned Yost spotted him, he asked for an update. Had he tested his leg in the morning before traveling to the ballpark?





“I got up and took my dog for a limp,” Duffy quipped, according to Yost.

On Saturday, the limp remained.

But with some improvement.

Duffy plans to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium ... barring any setbacks, of course. Duffy said his knee is “getting there. I’ll be all right.”

Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez fired a line drive up the middle. The ball caromed off the back of Duffy’s right knee and dribbled to first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, who was able to record the out.

The Royals have a scheduled day off on Monday, offering Duffy an extra 24 hours to rest — and test — the injury.

“He should be all right (for Wednesday), but we’ll make that determination when we get closer,” Yost said.

DOZIER NEARING RETURN

The hottest bat on the roster is on the verge of returning to the lineup.

Royals infielder Hunter Dozier, sidelined last week with an oblique strain, took some swings off a tee Saturday morning.

“Feeling good,” he said. “Heading in the right direction.”

Dozier is initially eligible to return from the 10-day injured list on Monday, but with the off day, his first potential game back would be Tuesday, the series opener against the Tigers.

“We’re pushing for that,” Dozier said. “We’ll see. Hopefully.”

When he does rejoin the lineup, Dozier will assume a .314/.398/.589 line. He is second on the team behind Jorge Soler with 11 home runs.

In his absence, Cheslor Cuthbert has prolonged the production from third base. Cuthbert is batting .357 with three home runs in just 28 at-bats.

GORE GETS A START

Yost plugged Terrance Gore into the nine-spot in the starting lineup Saturday afternoon. He’s starting in centerfield. Yost said he wanted to give Billy Hamilton a day break.

Gore is batting .314 this season.