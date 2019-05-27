Royals’ Nicky Lopez could have his own cheering section at Monday’s game

Royals infielder Nicky Lopez makes MLB debut Kansas City Royals rookie second baseman Nicky Lopez discusses his first game in the major leagues with reporters following an 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on May 14, 2019. Lopez had a hit, a walk and an RBI in his first game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals rookie second baseman Nicky Lopez discusses his first game in the major leagues with reporters following an 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on May 14, 2019. Lopez had a hit, a walk and an RBI in his first game.

When the Royals make their annual visits to the White Sox, blue specks can usually be spotted in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On Monday, there will be a noticeable uptick in the amount of Royal blue in the stadium.

That’s because second baseman Nicky Lopez is expecting a huge crowd of supporters to watch him play in a big-league ballpark that is just a 40-minute drive from the high school where he was a two-sport star.

“I know a lot of tickets were being sold,” said Lopez, a graduate of Naperville North High School. “My friend who works for the White Sox, he told me they sold over 400 tickets just for Monday. So there are going to be a lot of people on Monday, which is cool. I’m looking forward to it.”

Considering the White Sox average 18,519 fans a game, more than 2 percent of the crowd could be at Monday’s game just to see Lopez.

Lopez’s parents, Bob and Angela, attended his major-league debut at Kauffman Stadium earlier this month, along with his brothers, Bobby and Anthony. That accounts for four people, but could Lopez name another 400 people he might expect to see Monday?

“I’m sure I’ll be able to recognize 400 faces,” Lopez said with a laugh, “but if you tell me to come up with names, nah, there’s no way.”

Lopez, 24, is batting .261 in 11 games for the Royals with three doubles and four multi-hit games. He has six walks and has struck out eight times.

Although such a big group of supporters is expected Monday just to watch him, Lopez said he is not expecting to be nervous.

“I think I’ll be alright,” he said. “If anything, I think it’ll be comforting just knowing there are so many people that support me and are ready to cheer me on. That’s the thing, I’ll be able to see them in the stands. Maybe my heart will be racing a little bit but not too bad.”

Lopez paused.

He smiled and added: “Nothing worse than the debut, that’s for sure.”

SERIES PROBABLE PITCHERS: On Monday, it’ll be the Royals’ Homer Bailey (4-5, 6.13 ERA) vs. Chicago’s Ivan Nova (3-4, 6.96 ERA). First pitch: 1:10 p.m. On Tuesday, it’ll be Brad Keller (3-5, 4.43 ERA) for the Royals vs. Chicago’s Lucas Giolito (6-1, 2.77 ERA). First pitch: 7:10 p.m. On Wednesday, Chicago will start Reynaldo Lopez (3-5, 6.03 ERA) for the 7:10 p.m. game. The Royals starter has not been announced.