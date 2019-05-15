Nicky Lopez’s family was fired up after his first hit with the Royals

Royals infielder Nicky Lopez makes MLB debut Kansas City Royals rookie second baseman Nicky Lopez discusses his first game in the major leagues with reporters following an 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on May 14, 2019. Lopez had a hit, a walk and an RBI in his first game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals rookie second baseman Nicky Lopez discusses his first game in the major leagues with reporters following an 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on May 14, 2019. Lopez had a hit, a walk and an RBI in his first game.

This is the stat line from Nicky Lopez’s first game with the Royals: 1 for 4 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk.

Unofficially, you can add this: one very proud family.





Lopez’s parents, Bob and Angela, were at Tuesday’s game with their other two sons, Bobby and Anthony.

There were high fives all around as the family celebrated Lopez’s first major-league hit in the seventh inning of the Royals’ 11-5 victory over the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lopez’s agent and girlfriend were among those who joined in the joyful moment:

Nicky Lopez will neeeeever forget this. He picks up his first hit as a big leaguer. #AlwaysRoyal



Tune in on FSKC and FSGO. pic.twitter.com/HCP6JeHpSB — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 15, 2019

During the game, Lopez’s parents talked with Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City and Angela recounted the prank Triple-A manager Brian Poldberg played on Lopez and his mother.

“I was at work and I had seen Nicky’s name come up on my phone,” Angela Lopez told Goldberg. “I usually don’t answer my phone and I answered the phone and said, ‘Hey, Nick, what’s up? It was Brian Poldberg. He said, ‘Hi Mrs. Lopez, it’s me, Brian, Nicky’s coach. Just so you know, Nicky was wondering why he sat today,’ — because they sat him (Monday) — and Brian said, ‘I told him that’s because you called me and you were a little upset didn’t get a hit with his pink bat for Mother’s Day.’ So I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s funny.’ Then he said, ‘No, the real reason is he’s going up,’ and then I cried.”

Here is that interview: