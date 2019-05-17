Royals-Angels series preview, probable pitchers: KC starts weekend series on the West Coast

Royals position player Chris Owings pitches in KC loss Chris Owings, an infielder/outfielder, threw his first MLB pitch in the Kansas City Royals' 16-1 loss to the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Owings, an infielder/outfielder, threw his first MLB pitch in the Kansas City Royals' 16-1 loss to the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.

Matchup: The Royals (15-29) begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels (20-23) Friday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. First pitch Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. Central. Sunday’s game is slated for a 3:07 p.m. start.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP (610 AM) will have the radio broadcasts.

Season series: Angels lead 2-1.

Probable rotations: Angels: Matt Harvey (rh, 1-3, 6.69), Griffin Canning (rh, 1-1, 5.65), Tyler Skaggs (lh, 4-3, 5.05); Kansas City: Brad Keller (rh, 2-4, 4.47), Jakob Junis (rh, 3-4, 5.77), Danny Duffy (lh, 2-1, 3.97).

Angels notes: The Angels had an off-day on Thursday following an 8-7 loss to the Minnesota Twins. They dropped two out of three games to finish an 11-game road trip with a 5-6 record (two of the losses came against the Astros in Mexico). … Center fielder Mike Trout, a two-time AL MVP, ranks third in the majors in on-base percentage (.455) through 40 games. He’s also eighth in the majors in OBP (1.004). For the season, Trout has a slash line of .286/.455/.549. In his previous seven games, he’s gone .308/.424/.577 with 2 home runs, 6 RBIs, 5 walks and 9 strikeouts. … Former Royals outfielder Brian Goodwin enters the series batting a team-best .315 batting with an .874 OPS which ranks third on the club behind Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella. Friday’s starting pitcher Matt Harvey held the Royals to 1 run on 2 hits in 7 innings in a start at Kauffman Stadium on April 28. Sunday’s starter Tyler Skaggs pitched 5 scoreless innings against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 26.

Royals notes: The Royals lost the rubber match of their three-game series against the Texas Rangers 16-1 on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals finished the game with infielder/outfielder Chris Owings pitching. They’re still in search of their first series win since April 12-14 against Cleveland. … Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi goes into the series tied with teammate Whit Merrifield for the lead in triples (six) as well as tied for third in the American League in RBIs (36). He also leads the majors in stolen bases (15). In his past 15 games, his slash line has been .271/.323\u0009/.475 with 12 RBIs, 17 strikeouts and eight runs scored. … Second baseman Nicky Lopez collected five hits in his first three games, one shy of the Royals record to start his major-league career behind Mark Quinn (1999), Mike Kingery (1986) and Irving Falu (2012). Lopez reached base four times on Thursday, including a pair of doubles. Three of his first five hits have been doubles.