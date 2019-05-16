Undone by disastrous inning, Royals loss finishes with Chris Owings on the mound

Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The ball hung in the clear afternoon sky at Kauffman Stadium for a few seconds, if not longer, though it traveled only 65 feet from home plate. Royals pitcher Homer Bailey camped under it before giving way to ... well, nobody. A routine out instead plopped on the infield grass, a base hit that should come with an asterisk.





The beginning of a long day.

The Royals unraveled in a circus-like fifth inning, the omen to a 16-1 Rangers shellacking Thursday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 17,469.

The Royals (15-29) failed to win their first series in more than a month, a 32-day drought that will accompany them to Los Angeles for this weekend’s series against the Angels. The latest attempt — an afternoon that finished with Chris Owings on the mound, which went about as well as expected — was initially undone by just one half inning.

The dropped popup. A two-base error. Three free passes, including one to push across a run. Two throws that oversailed cutoff men.

Bailey (4-4) was replaced during the midst of it, set free after 4 1/3 innings. After a promising couple of frames, he allowed eight hits, six runs (five earned) and four walks.

Better than it finished. Owings, a position player, was tasked with getting the final five outs of the game. The Rangers (19-22) teed off for two home runs and four runs in the ninth, their sixth straight inning scoring at least once. Owings was throwing 65-70 mph.

The game was tied before the fifth. The first four hitters reached base that inning. Willie Calhoun sent a popup skyward. Bailey had a beat on it but moved as Adalberto Mondesi approached. Mondesi never seemed to pick the ball out of the sun. After Royals manager Ned Yost motioned for relief pitcher Brad Boxberger, he induced a potential double-play ball from Rougned Odor. But first baseman Ryan O’Hearn threw the ball into left field to prolong the inning.

By the time it finally concluded, the home crowd provided the Royals a Bronx cheer for completing a routine out on another popup.

To think: The day actually started quite well. Whit Merrifield opened with a leadoff single against Rangers starter Lance Lynn, and Nicky Lopez followed with a double down the right-field line. The Royals managed only one run during the inning, though, a sequence that felt like a missed opportunity.

And it was. Lynn (5-3) settled in afterward. He gave up just the one run over seven innings, allowing six hits and one walk. He struck out five.

Lopez stung him for a pair of doubles. He’s hitting .455 after his first series in the major leagues.

The Rangers scored in six straight innings, a crooked number in four of them, a string started with Joey Gallo’s fourth-inning home run. Gallo popped a ball high into left field with a launch angle of 43 degrees, a ball that concludes as a hit only 25 percent of the time, according to Statcast. But his raw power moved the ball 402 feet into the opposite field bullpen, tying the game.