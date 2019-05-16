Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi showed off agility, speed and arm strength on double play

Royals manager Ned Yost on strides made by Adalberto Mondesi, Hunter Dozier Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost spoke with reporters in the dugout at Comerica Park prior to the club's series opener against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on Friday, May 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost spoke with reporters in the dugout at Comerica Park prior to the club's series opener against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on Friday, May 3, 2019.

How’d he do that?

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi showed off his athleticism Wednesday when he started a double play in the third inning of the Royals’ 6-1 loss to the Rangers. It was so good that Royals starter Jorge Lopez couldn’t help smiling.

Texas’ Shin-Soo Choo was hit by a pitch to open the frame. Willie Calhoun then grounded a ball up the middle. Mondesi slid behind second base, bounced to his feet and got to the bag a split-second ahead of Choo.

Mondesi stepped on the base and rifled a throw to Hunter Dozier at first to beat Calhoun by a split-second. It was a terrific play that showed Mondesi’s agility, speed and arm strength.

Fox Sports Kansas City shared this look at it:

Mondi does it aaaaaall by himself. What a double play! #AlwaysRoyal



Tune in on FSKC and FSGO: https://t.co/brlKJFBefJ pic.twitter.com/RdbPDxglNT — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 16, 2019

And the Royals tweeted this angle from behind first base: