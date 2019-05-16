Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi showed off agility, speed and arm strength on double play

For Pete's Sake
How’d he do that?
Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi showed off his athleticism Wednesday when he started a double play in the third inning of the Royals’ 6-1 loss to the Rangers. It was so good that Royals starter Jorge Lopez couldn’t help smiling.
Texas’ Shin-Soo Choo was hit by a pitch to open the frame. Willie Calhoun then grounded a ball up the middle. Mondesi slid behind second base, bounced to his feet and got to the bag a split-second ahead of Choo.
Mondesi stepped on the base and rifled a throw to Hunter Dozier at first to beat Calhoun by a split-second. It was a terrific play that showed Mondesi’s agility, speed and arm strength.
Fox Sports Kansas City shared this look at it:
And the Royals tweeted this angle from behind first base:
