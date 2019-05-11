Royals blanked again, Phillies take advantage of Brad Keller’s mistakes

Royals starter Brad Keller gave up six runs, five of them earned, in five innings of work on Saturday night against the Phillies at Kauffman Stadium. AP

At times the Royals young budding ace Brad Keller certainly looks the part. A big, strapping right-hander with a sinker about as easy for a hitter to elevate as a bowling ball and a slider that can practically break the spirit of an entire major-league lineup.

Of course, then there are those other nights. Whether teams have gotten a better feel for how to enjoy success against Keller in his second year in the majors or he simply has been struggling in ways he didn’t last season, he has been less than intimidating for stretches early this season.

The Royals were held scoreless for the second time in a week and Keller didn’t make it through six innings in a 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in front of an announced crowd of 24,463 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

Keller allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks. He struck out three, but also hit a batter and uncorked a wild pitch.

“I felt like I kept yanking my head and pulling off a lot of pitches,” Keller said. “We had a really good game plan going into the game, just didn’t quite execute exactly how we wanted to. Tried go go in on guys, yanked it and got them back over the middle. They didn’t miss them.”

Offensively, the Royals mustered just four hits (three singles). The lone extra-base hit came on a ninth-inning Alex Gordon double with two outs. As a team, they had just three at-bats with a runner in scoring position (0 for 3).

The Royals (14-26) will wrap up the first half of their six-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with the rubber match against the Phillies.

Keller (2-4) held the Phillies (22-16) to just two base runners — a single and a walk — the first time through the batting order, but he simply couldn’t consistently put his pitches where he wanted.

He faced four batters or fewer in three of his five innings, but he also needed 102 pitches to get through his outing (he pitched to two batters in the sixth inning). The Phillies took advantage of his mistakes and kept applying pressure whenever they had him on the ropes.

Keller battled inconsistent command in his previous start in Detroit (five walks), but he managed to limit the damage to two runs in a no-decision on May 5.

However, Keller has now allowed five runs or more in three of his past four starts. He hasn’t made it through six complete innings in three consecutive starts. He’s also walked 15 batters in his past four starts (21 2/3 innings). He’s recorded 13 strikeouts during that same stretch.

The Phillies loaded the bases in the third on a one-out walk, a bloop single and another walk which brought Bryce Harper to the plate with one out. Keller struck out Harper, but Rhys Hoskins followed with a two-run single.

A communication breakdown between Keller and catcher Martin Maldonado led to Maldonado getting crossed up on a pitch that was called a strike even though it wasn’t caught. The passed ball allowed the third run of the inning to score.

The Phillies added another run in the fourth on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice. Third baseman Hunter Dozier fielded the ball and stepped on third, but his throw home on the run veered toward the dugout and allowed the lead runner to score and put the Phillies up 4-0.

Keller retired the side in order in the fifth, but he didn’t get past the second batter of the sixth inning. He gave up a leadoff triple and walked the next batter before Royals manager Ned Yost replaced him with right-hander Glenn Sparkman out of the bullpen.

The two runners Keller left on base each scored on ground-outs as the Phillies claimed a 6-0 lead in the top of the sixth.

Sparkman, Richard Lovelady and Brad Boxberger each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, though Sparkman allowed those inherited runners to score. Wily Peralta allowed one run in the ninth inning on a two-out infield single with the bases loaded.