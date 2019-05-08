Royals shutout victims for first time all season as Ned Yost, Martin Maldonado ejected

Umpire Brian Knight ejects Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) after Yost argued the ejection of Martin Maldonado during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

One night after the Royals enjoyed a scoring spree that included multiple grand slams as well as a managerial milestone for Ned Yost, the Houston Astros bounced back and battered the Royals pitching staff for four home runs and silenced the Kansas City bats for the first time all season.

The Royals were put on their heels early and never regained their balance in a 9-0 loss in the rubber match of their three-game series in front of an announced 22,698 at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.

It was the first time since Aug. 7 that the Royals were shut out (5-0 by the Cubs). It snapped a streak of 74 straight games without being shut out, which had been the third-longest active streak in the majors (Yankees 117, Twins 77).

Royals catcher Martin Maldonado, who finished last season as a member of the Astros, and Yost were both ejected in the seventh inning by home plate umpire Brian Knight for arguing balls and strikes.

With the loss, the Royals finished up their six-game road trip at 2-4.





The Astros’ five-run third inning, which featured back-to-back home runs from Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa, created a mountain for the Royals’ offense to have to scale early on a night when usual No. 3 hitter Alex Gordon got a day off. It also assured an early end to the night for Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez (0-4).

Lopez had tied his longest outing of the season with seven innings against Detroit on Friday, but Wednesday marked his shortest outing of the season. He recorded just one out in the third inning before being removed.

Lopez’s night ended after 74 pitches in 2 1/3 innings. He ultimately gave up six runs on six hits, including three home runs, and three walks.

Right-handed reliever Jake Newberry replaced Lopez with one out and a runner on in the third.

While Lopez struggled to consistently find Knight’s strike zone, Astros starter Brad Peacock struck out a career-high 12, including seven on called third strikes — several of which replays showed were slightly out of the zone.

Maldonado’s strikeout to start the seventh inning matched Peacock’s previous high and caused an early exit for both he and Yost.

Maldonado, who’d been behind the plate since the start of the game (including when Lopez pitched), voiced his objection to Knight after a called third strike. As Maldonado turned to walk back to the dugout, Knight ejected Maldonado and subsequently Yost, who’d emerged from the dugout as Maldonado and Knight went back and forth.

Following Maldonado’s ejection, Yost and Knight exchanged words and Yost was soon thereafter ejected for the first time this season.

The scoring started with Astros star outfielder George Springer doing just as he did on Monday night, hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Astros a 1-0 lead.

Springer walked to start the third inning and went first-to-third on Jose Altuve’s single. Alex Bregman’s sacrifice fly in the third inning made it a 2-0 Astros lead with Lopez having allowed just two hits.

The next batter, Brantley, jumped all over a 1-1 pitch from Lopez and sent in screaming to right-center field for a two-run homer. Correa followed with drive over the center field wall as the Astros put Lopez through one of those seemingly unrelenting and never-ending innings where each miscue got magnified. Even the only out he recorded, the sacrifice fly, brought in a run.

The Royals’ best chance to cut into the deficit came in the fifth inning after they loaded the bases on singles by Terrance Gore and Billy Hamilton and Whit Merrifield was hit by a pitch.

That brought up Adalberto Mondesi, who came into the day tied for the American League lead in RBIs (33). But Mondesi struck out swinging for the second out. Hunter Dozier, the then AL leader in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, struck out looking to end the inning.

The Astros added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 9-0 lead on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice and a Springer sacrifice fly.