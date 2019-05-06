Hunter Dozier set to return to third base for the Royals

Royals manager Ned Yost on strides made by Adalberto Mondesi, Hunter Dozier Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost spoke with reporters in the dugout at Comerica Park prior to the club's series opener against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on Friday, May 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost spoke with reporters in the dugout at Comerica Park prior to the club's series opener against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Hunter Dozier’s back tightness has relented to the point that he should be back in the Royals’ lineup at third base as soon as Tuesday, according to manager Ned Yost.

Dozier, who hasn’t played third base since April 20 against the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium, went into the weeks leading the American League in batting average (.346), slugging percentage (.667) and OPS (1.113). He also ranked second in on-base percentage (.446).

“Dozier will start playing third again tomorrow,” Yost said. “He could play today, but with the plane flight and everything I’m like, ‘Let’s just give him one more day.’ He feels good.”

Kelvin Gutierrez started nine games at third base since being called up from Triple-A and making his debut in the majors. Yost said Gutierrez will continue to get time as both as a designated hitter and third baseman, while Dozier will play third and still get a little bit of time at first base and guys will “move around.

Gutierrez has 6-for-14 with a pair of runs scored, a double, triple, RBI and a stolen base in the three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Overall, he’s batting .333 with a home run and 10 RBI since being called up (nine games).

Familiar place, familiar faces: Royals starting catcher Martin Maldonado finished last season with the Houston Astros after having been acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Angels. He played 41 games with the Astros to finish the regular season and seven playoff games.

Sparky returns: The Royals recalled right-hander Glenn Sparkman and sent Ben Lively back to Triple-A Omaha prior to Monday’s series opener against the Houston Astros in Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Monday’s lineup

1. Whit Merrifield, 2b

2. Adalberto Mondesi, ss

3. Alex Gordon, lf

4. Hunter Dozier, dh

5. Jorge Soler, rf

6. Ryan O’Hearn, 1b

7. Kelvin Gutierrez, 3b

8. Martin Maldonado, c

9. Billy Hamilton, cf

Starting pitcher: Jakob Junis (rh, 3-2, 5.12)