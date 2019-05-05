Royals force extra innings but fall in crushing fashion to Tigers on walkoff homer

Detroit Tigers’ Brandon Dixon is greeted at home plate after his three-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

The Royals hung around, scratched, clawed and kept creating chances to escape with a win on Sunday in Detroit. They even scored late to push the game into extra innings, but then Tigers outfielder Brandon Dixon, who entered the game as a substitution, hit a walkoff home run against the pitcher who had been the Royals’ most reliable reliever.

Dixon’s three-run homer off Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy with two outs in the bottom of the 10th sent the Royals out of town having dropped the rubber match of their three-game set 5-2 in front of an announced 16,369 at Comerica Park.

The Royals will begin a three-game series in Houston against the Astros on Monday night.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull tossed cold water on what had been a blazing-hot Royals offense that scored 15 runs in Saturday’s win. Turnbull, who entered the day with the seventh-best ERA in the American League, had allowed just one earned run in his previous three starts.

Turnbull allowed one run, six hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out seven.

The two teams were never separated by more than a run until the final swing.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the Tigers took advantage of a pair of walks by Brad Keller to start the inning. After Nicholas Castellanos’ fly ball allowed lead runner JaCoby Jones to tag and advance to third, Miguel Cabrera singled up the middle on a ground ball that just got past the dive of Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi.

Cabrera’s RBI single also set the stage for an abnormal inning-ending double play.

Niko Goodrum’s soft liner to second baseman Whit Merrifield resulted in confusion as Merrifield dropped the ball and threw to third base, where Mondesi — the Royals were in the shift — tagged the lead runner.

The umpires ruled the batter out on the infield fly, but the call came late and the lead runner was caught trying to advance to third while Cabrera never left first base. By virtue of Mondesi having applied the tag at third on the lead runner, it was ruled a double play, which got Keller out of the inning.

Keller left with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning. He’d battled command throughout the game as evident by his five walks — he’s now walked 15 batters in his last four starts (21 2/3 innings) — and handed it over to reliever Scott Barlow. Barlow struck out back-to-back batters to end the inning.

Barlow’s performance proved critical to giving the Royals a chance to win. He struck out three and didn’t allow a runner in 1 2/3 innings.

The margin remained one run until the eighth inning when Hunter Dozier poked an opposite field solo home run down the right-field line, his eighth homer of the season. Dozier, who entered the game leading the American League in batting average and OPS, moved back into a tie with Jorge Soler for the team lead in home runs.

The Royals put two men on in the ninth with two outs and Tigers closer Shane Greene on the mound thanks to a throwing error that allowed Cam Gallagher to reach on a ground ball to the shortstop and a walk drawn by Billy Hamilton. However, they couldn’t push the go-ahead run across.