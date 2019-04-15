Royals-White Sox series preview, probable pitchers: Royals play Sox on their turf

Royals manager Ned Yost: We’re better than a 10-game losing streak Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters following his team's 9-8 walk-off win against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2019. The Royals swept the three-game series after having lost 10 in a row. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost speaks to reporters following his team's 9-8 walk-off win against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, April 14, 2019. The Royals swept the three-game series after having lost 10 in a row.

Matchup: The Royals (5-10) begin a 10-game road trip with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox (5-9) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night. First pitch on Monday and Tuesday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (CDT), while Wednesday’s game is slated for a 1:10 p.m. (CDT) start.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise all three games, and KCSP 610 AM will broadcast each of the games on the radio.

Probable rotations: Kansas City: Heath Fillmyer (rh, 0-0, 15.00), Jorge Lopez (rh, 0-1, 3.71), Brad Keller (rh, 2-1, 2.45); Chicago: Ervin Santana (rh, 0-1, 17.18), Reynaldo Lopez, (rh, 0-2, 12.15), Lucas Giolito (rh, 2-1, 6.19).

Season series: Royals lead 2-1.

Royals notes: The Royals begin the road trip coming off of a walk-off win on Sunday afternoon that completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians. It marked their first walk-off win since last Sept. 27, 2018, and it’s also their earliest walk-off win (by date) since April 14, 2013, against Toronto. … During the recent seven-game homestand, Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier went 11-for-27 (.407) with a double, two home runs, six runs scored and four RBI. He’ll enter the series with the White Sox batting .277 with .352 OBP and a .400 slugging percentage for the season. … In their most recent starts, Royals pitchers Jorge Lopez, Brad Keller and Homer Bailey combined to amass a 1.37 ERA while having allowed just eight hits and a .123 batting average against in 19 2/3 innings. The trio has struck out 21 batters in that span.

White Sox notes: The White Sox recorded their first series win of the season over the weekend in New York by taking two of three from the Yankees. Shortstop Tim Anderson hit his first career grand slam in Sunday’s 5-2 win. Entering Sunday, Anderson led the American League in batting average (.444) and ranked fourth in the league in OPS (1.079). … Rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez hit his first two home runs in the majors on Friday to become the sixth-youngest player in franchise history to record a multi-hit game. He also became the first visiting player at Yankee Stadium to record a multi-homer game for his first two career home runs since Cleveland’s Manny Ramírez, according to STATS Inc. … Wednesday’s scheduled starter Lucas Giolito took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a White Sox win against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on March 31. Giolito struck out eight and walked one in 6 2/3 innings. He did allow two runs on three hits in that outing.