Kyle Zimmer the latest victim in Royals’ bullpen as they drop fourth straight

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses early bullpen struggles Royals manager Ned Yost addresses reporters at Kauffman Stadium following a 7-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on April 3, 2019. The loss marked the second one-run loss in less than 24 hours in which the bullpen failed to close out the game.

The Royals losing streak extended to four games and the angst about the club’s bullpen continued to grow as they dropped their fourth consecutive game on Thursday afternoon.

The Royals’ third straight one-run loss came at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, 5-4, at Comerica Park in the Tigers’ home opener.

The Royals scratched out three runs (two earned) against Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull, who struck out 10 in six innings of work.

When each team’s respective starter left the game, the score was tied 3-3. That opened the door for Royals rookie reliever Kyle Zimmer to take center stage in his first high-leverage situation as a big-league pitcher.

Zimmer came into the game in the bottom of the seventh, walked Tigers leadoff man Josh Harrison on five pitches, and saw Harrison steal second on the first pitch of the next at-bat. Just like that, Zimmer had a runner in scoring position and no outs to start the outing.

After Zimmer walked Nicholas Castellanos, he faced former MVP and triple crown winner Miguel Cabrera in a pivotal situation in a tight game with two runners on and no outs.

Zimmer got Cabrera to foul off a 3-2 pitch, but Zimmer eventually walked Carbera — the third straight walk he issued — before exiting the game. Kevin McCarthy came in and walked the first batter he faced to force in the first run of the inning.

The Tigers picked up another run, but McCarthy got out of the inning courtesy of a line-out, sacrifice fly and broken-bat pop-up. Detroit took a 5-4 lead into the eighth inning.

Zimmer didn’t record an out. He threw 18 pitches, just six strikes, and spiked several breaking balls in the process. It was almost immediately evident that Zimmer had no feel for his curveball on a cold afternoon in Detroit.

Alex Gordon’s second home run of the season pulled the Royals within a run in the eighth inning, but the rally ended after his blast down the right-field line.