Royals announcer Rex Hudler recounted playing a game while wearing pantyhose

Eating a bug while in the dugout may not be the craziest thing Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler has done during his playing days.

During Thursday’s Royals-Tigers game in Detroit, Hudler and Ryan Lefebvre took note of shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s face mask on a 39 degree day.

Hudler then recounted playing a minor-league game in a cold-weather city. He went to a store in search of long underwear but had to settle for pantyhose, which he wore under his uniform.

“Nobody else had the courage to wear them, but I did,” Hudler said.

Lefebvre noted that perhaps that was too much information, but it made for a funny moment. FSKC shared a clip of the conversation: