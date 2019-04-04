For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Royals announcer Rex Hudler recounted playing a game while wearing pantyhose

Eating a bug while in the dugout may not be the craziest thing Fox Sports Kansas City broadcaster Rex Hudler has done during his playing days.

During Thursday’s Royals-Tigers game in Detroit, Hudler and Ryan Lefebvre took note of shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s face mask on a 39 degree day.

Hudler then recounted playing a minor-league game in a cold-weather city. He went to a store in search of long underwear but had to settle for pantyhose, which he wore under his uniform.

“Nobody else had the courage to wear them, but I did,” Hudler said.

Lefebvre noted that perhaps that was too much information, but it made for a funny moment. FSKC shared a clip of the conversation:

  Comments  

Read Next

Patrick Mahomes says he’s open to taking on Bills’ Josh Allen in a throwing contest

For Pete's Sake

Patrick Mahomes says he’s open to taking on Bills’ Josh Allen in a throwing contest

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in Rochester, N.Y., on Wednesday and said he was open to a potential contest with Bills star Josh Allen to determine who can throw a football farther.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOR PETE'S SAKE
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service