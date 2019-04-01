Royals-Twins series preview, probable pitchers: First night game at The K

Matchup: The Royals host the Minnesota Twins in a two-game series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, starting on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

TV/radio: Fox Sports Kansas City will televise both games, and KCSP (610 AM) will broadcast the games on the radio.

Probable starters: Minnesota: Jose Berrios (rh, 1-0, 0.00), Kyle Gibson (rh, 0-0, 0.00); Kansas City: Brad Keller (rh, 1-0, 0.00), Homer Bailey* (rh, 0-0, 0.00).

*The Royals have not officially announced a Wednesday starter as of Monday afternoon. Adding Bailey to the 25-man roster will require a corresponding roster move.

Twins notes: Tuesday’s scheduled starter Jose Berrios pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the club’s season opener against the Cleveland Indians. Berrios and designated hitter Nelson Cruz were AL All-Stars in 2018. Cruz hit 37 home runs and slugged .504 last season. … The Twins pitching staff has registered 39 strikeouts in the first three games, the most in franchise history through three games. … Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi will not pitch in this series. Odorizzi made his major-league debut with the Royals in 2012. He spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons in the Royals farm system and made two starts in 2012.

Royals notes: Infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield carries a 23-game hitting streak into this week. The streak dates back to September 10, 2018. It’s the fifth-longest streak in franchise history behind George Brett (30 in 1980), Jose Offerman (27, 1998) and Mike Sweeney (25, 1999). … Brad Keller tossed seven scoreless innings in the season opener, struck out five and allowed just two hits. Opposing hitters have batted just .087 against him so far this season. … First baseman Ryan O’Hearn’s RBI double on Sunday gave him 33 RBI in 46 career major-league games. That ties him for second most in franchise history through 46 career games.